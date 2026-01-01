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Lucas Gregorowicz Lucas Gregorowicz
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Gregorowicz

Lucas Gregorowicz

Lucas Gregorowicz

Date of Birth
31 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Der Pass 8.0
Der Pass (2019)
Soul Kitchen 7.4
Soul Kitchen (2009)
Woodwalkers 2 6.4
Woodwalkers 2 (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Woodwalkers 2 6.4
Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy 2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
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Tickets
Oderbruch
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective 2024, Germany
Woodwalkers 6.2
Woodwalkers Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy 2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
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Der Pass 8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Germany
Man from Beirut 5.5
Man from Beirut Man From Beirut / Blind
Drama, Crime, Film-Noir 2019, Germany
Soul Kitchen 7.4
Soul Kitchen Soul Kitchen
Comedy 2009, Germany
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The Miracle of Bern 5.5
The Miracle of Bern Das Wunder von Bern
Sport, History, Drama 2003, Germany
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