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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucas Gregorowicz
Lucas Gregorowicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Gregorowicz
Lucas Gregorowicz
Lucas Gregorowicz
Date of Birth
31 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Der Pass
(2019)
7.4
Soul Kitchen
(2009)
6.4
Woodwalkers 2
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2019
2009
2003
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
6.4
Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective
2024, Germany
6.2
Woodwalkers
Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy
2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Germany
5.5
Man from Beirut
Man From Beirut / Blind
Drama, Crime, Film-Noir
2019, Germany
7.4
Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen
Comedy
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
5.5
The Miracle of Bern
Das Wunder von Bern
Sport, History, Drama
2003, Germany
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