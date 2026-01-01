Menu
Martina Gedeck
Date of Birth
14 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex (2009)
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others (2006)
Mostly Martha 7.4
Mostly Martha (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Woodwalkers 2 5.7
Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy 2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
Woodwalkers 6.1
Woodwalkers Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy 2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
Original Bliss 5.8
Original Bliss Gleißendes Glück
Drama, Detective 2016, Germany
Terror — Ihr Urteil 7.3
Terror — Ihr Urteil Terror — Ihr Urteil
Drama 2016, Germany
I'm Off Then 6.1
I'm Off Then Ich bin dann mal weg
Comedy 2015, Germany
Night Train to Lisbon 7.1
Night Train to Lisbon Night Train to Lisbon
Romantic, Thriller 2013, Switzerland / Portugal
The Nun 6.4
The Nun La religieuse
Drama 2013, France / Germany / Belgium
The Door 6.2
The Door The Door
Drama 2011, Hungary
Agnosia 5.6
Agnosia Agnosia
Thriller, Drama 2010, Spain
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall 6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Biography, Drama, War 2010, Germany / Austria
The Baader Meinhof Complex 8
The Baader Meinhof Complex Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History 2009, Germany / France / Czechia
Bets & Wedding Dresses 6
Bets & Wedding Dresses Tris di donne & abiti nuziali / Bets & Wedding Dresses
Comedy 2009, Italy
Atomised 6.8
Atomised Atomised/Elementarteilchen
Drama, Romantic 2006, Germany
The Good Shepherd 7.1
The Good Shepherd The Good Shepherd
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2006, USA
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Drama 2006, Germany
Summer '04 6.4
Summer '04 Sommer '04
Drama 2006, Germany
Mostly Martha 7.4
Mostly Martha Mostly Martha / Bella Martha
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2001, Italy / Germany / Austria / Switzerland
