Martina Gedeck
Martina Gedeck
Martina Gedeck
Date of Birth
14 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex
(2009)
7.8
The Lives of Others
(2006)
7.4
Mostly Martha
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2024
2020
2016
2015
2013
2011
2010
2009
2006
2001
All
18
Films
17
TV Shows
1
Actress
18
5.7
Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
6.1
Woodwalkers
Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy
2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History
2020, Germany
5.8
Original Bliss
Gleißendes Glück
Drama, Detective
2016, Germany
7.3
Terror — Ihr Urteil
Terror — Ihr Urteil
Drama
2016, Germany
6.1
I'm Off Then
Ich bin dann mal weg
Comedy
2015, Germany
7.1
Night Train to Lisbon
Night Train to Lisbon
Romantic, Thriller
2013, Switzerland / Portugal
Watch trailer
6.4
The Nun
La religieuse
Drama
2013, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.2
The Door
The Door
Drama
2011, Hungary
Watch trailer
5.6
Agnosia
Agnosia
Thriller, Drama
2010, Spain
6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall
Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Biography, Drama, War
2010, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
8
The Baader Meinhof Complex
Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History
2009, Germany / France / Czechia
6
Bets & Wedding Dresses
Tris di donne & abiti nuziali / Bets & Wedding Dresses
Comedy
2009, Italy
6.8
Atomised
Atomised/Elementarteilchen
Drama, Romantic
2006, Germany
7.1
The Good Shepherd
The Good Shepherd
Drama, Thriller, Romantic
2006, USA
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Drama
2006, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
Summer '04
Sommer '04
Drama
2006, Germany
7.4
Mostly Martha
Mostly Martha / Bella Martha
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2001, Italy / Germany / Austria / Switzerland
