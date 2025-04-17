Menu
Kraken
Synopsis

During the Cold War, a domestic submarine meets the Kraken near the coast of the United States. Together with the enemy, the Soviet submarine has to save the world from one of the most terrible monsters of the oceans.
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 June 2025
World premiere 17 April 2025
Release date
17 April 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
17 April 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
29 May 2025 Thailand
17 April 2025 Uzbekistan 12+
Budget 1,200,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $13,583,258
Production Studio Trite
Also known as
Kraken, Кракен
Director
Nikolay Lebedev
Cast
Alexander Petrov
Viktor Dobronravov
Aleksei Guskov
Sergei Garmash
Diana Pozharskaya
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Films about Ships Films about Ships
Best Films about Sea Adventures Best Films about Sea Adventures

Film rating

6.9
Rate 251 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2065 In the Adventure genre  412 In the Sci-Fi genre  265 In films of Russia  221
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Елена Грушина 6 April 2025, 06:50
Очень хорошая семья актёров Добронравовых!!!Кому не нравится,сидим дома!!!
zin.a83 18 April 2025, 23:01
Лично мне фильм понравился.
Динамичный, четко сделанный. Да, фантастика, дә в жизни все намного печальнее могло бы быть, но лучше сходите и… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Kraken - teaser-trailer
Kraken Teaser-trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
