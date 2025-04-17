Menu
Рейтинги
6.9
IMDb Rating: 5.5
In overall ranking
2065
In the Adventure genre
412
In the Sci-Fi genre
265
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
During the Cold War, a domestic submarine meets the Kraken near the coast of the United States. Together with the enemy, the Soviet submarine has to save the world from one of the most terrible monsters of the oceans.
Kraken
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
14 June 2025
World premiere
17 April 2025
Release date
17 April 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
17 April 2025
Kyrgyzstan
12+
29 May 2025
Thailand
17 April 2025
Uzbekistan
12+
Budget
1,200,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$13,583,258
Production
Studio Trite
Also known as
Kraken, Кракен
Director
Nikolay Lebedev
Cast
Alexander Petrov
Viktor Dobronravov
Aleksei Guskov
Sergei Garmash
Diana Pozharskaya
Film in
Films about Ships
Best Films about Sea Adventures
In overall ranking
2065
In the Adventure genre
412
In the Sci-Fi genre
265
In films of Russia
221
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Елена Грушина
6 April 2025, 06:50
Очень хорошая семья актёров Добронравовых!!!Кому не нравится,сидим дома!!!
zin.a83
18 April 2025, 23:01
Лично мне фильм понравился.
Динамичный, четко сделанный. Да, фантастика, дә в жизни все намного печальнее могло бы быть, но лучше сходите и…
Film Trailers
Kraken
Trailer
3
0
Kraken
Teaser-trailer
0
0
