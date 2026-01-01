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Nikolay Lebedev
Nikolay Lebedev Nikolay Lebedev
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Lebedev

Nikolay Lebedev

Nikolay Lebedev

Date of Birth
16 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Place of Birth
Chișinău, Soviet Union

Popular Films

Legenda No. 17 7.8
Legenda No. 17 (2012)
A Winter Morning 7.6
A Winter Morning (1966)
Apostol 7.4
Apostol (2008)

Filmography

Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Drama, War, History, 2025, Russia
Kraken 6.7
Kraken Kraken
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Nyurnberg 6.1
Nyurnberg Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
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Master i Margarita
Mystery 2020, Russia
Flight Crew 7.2
Flight Crew Ekipazh
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2016, Russia
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Legenda No. 17 7.8
Legenda No. 17 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
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Soundtrack of Passion 6.6
Soundtrack of Passion Fonogramma strasti
Thriller 2009, Russia
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Apostol 7.4
Apostol
Action, War, History 2008, Russia
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