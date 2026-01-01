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Nikolay Lebedev
Nikolay Lebedev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Lebedev
Nikolay Lebedev
Nikolay Lebedev
Date of Birth
16 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Place of Birth
Chișinău, Soviet Union
Popular Films
7.8
Legenda No. 17
(2012)
7.6
A Winter Morning
(1966)
7.4
Apostol
(2008)
Filmography
Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Drama, War, History,
2025, Russia
6.7
Kraken
Kraken
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Nyurnberg
Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure
2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Master i Margarita
Mystery
2020, Russia
7.2
Flight Crew
Ekipazh
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
Legenda No. 17
Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Soundtrack of Passion
Fonogramma strasti
Thriller
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Apostol
Action, War, History
2008, Russia
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