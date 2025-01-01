Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Ratnikov

Aleksandr Ratnikov

Date of Birth
18 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Svani 7.2
Svani (2007)
Kicking Off 6.9
Kicking Off (2013)
Ottsy i deti 6.8
Ottsy i deti (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 38 Films 8 TV Shows 30 Actor 38
Chudo
Comedy 2025, Russia
Vne zakona
Action, Detective 2025, Russia
Kalamba
Kalamba
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Doktor Krasnov
Doktor Krasnov
Drama 2023, Russia
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic 2023, Russia
Zerkalo lzhi
Zerkalo lzhi
Crime, Detective 2023, Russia
Kapelnik
Kapelnik
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Detdomovka
Detdomovka
Romantic 2021, Russia
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
History, Drama, Crime 2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Teorema Pifagora
Drama 2020, Russia
Psihologiya prestupleniya
Psihologiya prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic 2020, Russia
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Ty moya lyubimaya
Ty moya lyubimaya
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Zamknutyy krug
Zamknutyy krug
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Sveta s togo sveta
Sveta s togo sveta
Comedy 2018, Russia
Vorona
Vorona
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2018, Russia
Opasnyy kruiz
Opasnyy kruiz
Detective, Romantic 2017, Russia
Otchayannyy domohozyain
Otchayannyy domohozyain
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Na krayu lyubvi
Na krayu lyubvi
Romantic 2017, Russia
Bezopasnost
Bezopasnost
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia
Kapitansha
Kapitansha
Drama 2017, Russia
Lyubov kak stihiynoe bedstvie
Lyubov kak stihiynoe bedstvie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Moscow Greyhound
Moscow Greyhound
Detective 2015, Russia
Mamochki
Mamochki
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2015, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more