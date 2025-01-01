Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Date of Birth
18 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.2
Svani
(2007)
6.9
Kicking Off
(2013)
6.8
Ottsy i deti
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
All
38
Films
8
TV Shows
30
Actor
38
Chudo
Comedy
2025, Russia
Vne zakona
Action, Detective
2025, Russia
Kalamba
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
Doktor Krasnov
Drama
2023, Russia
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic
2023, Russia
Zerkalo lzhi
Crime, Detective
2023, Russia
Kapelnik
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Detdomovka
Romantic
2021, Russia
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
History, Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Drama
2020, Russia
Psihologiya prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic
2020, Russia
Kapitansha: Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Ty moya lyubimaya
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Zamknutyy krug
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Sveta s togo sveta
Comedy
2018, Russia
Vorona
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2018, Russia
Opasnyy kruiz
Detective, Romantic
2017, Russia
Otchayannyy domohozyain
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Na krayu lyubvi
Romantic
2017, Russia
Bezopasnost
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia
Kapitansha
Drama
2017, Russia
Lyubov kak stihiynoe bedstvie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Moscow Greyhound
Detective
2015, Russia
Mamochki
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2015, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree