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Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy Ned Dennehy
Kinoafisha Persons Ned Dennehy

Ned Dennehy

Ned Dennehy

Date of Birth
8 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Peaky Blinders 8.7
Peaky Blinders (2013)
Good Omens 8.6
Good Omens (2019)
Outlander 8.5
Outlander (2014)

Filmography

Peaky Blinders 7.5
Peaky Blinders Peaky Blinders
History, Crime, Drama, Action 2026, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
A Thousand Blows 7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
Mr Bigstuff 6.4
Mr Bigstuff
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
The Thicket 6.5
The Thicket The Thicket
Crime, Drama 2024, Canada / USA
Culprits 6.7
Culprits
Comedy, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
Baghead 6.3
Baghead Baghead
Horror 2023, France / Germany / USA
Watch trailer
The Peripheral 7.6
The Peripheral
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Frank of Ireland 6.6
Frank of Ireland
Comedy 2021, Great Britain
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