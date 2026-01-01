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Filmography
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Date of Birth
8 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Peaky Blinders
(2013)
8.6
Good Omens
(2019)
8.5
Outlander
(2014)
Filmography
7.5
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders
History, Crime, Drama, Action
2026, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
6.4
Mr Bigstuff
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
6.5
The Thicket
The Thicket
Crime, Drama
2024, Canada / USA
6.7
Culprits
Comedy, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
6.3
Baghead
Baghead
Horror
2023, France / Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Peripheral
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.6
Frank of Ireland
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
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