When a Delta Force special ops mission goes terribly wrong, Air Force drone pilot Reaper has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. With no weapons and no communication other than the drone above, the ground mission suddenly becomes a full-scale battle when the team is discovered by the enemy.
ProductionVolition Media Partners, Broken Open Pictures, Cutting Edge
Also known as
Land of Bad, Rescate imposible, Zona de Risco, Blogio šalis, Halastamatu maa, JTAC, Khilootz Takhat Esh, Maga a pokol, Misión hostil, Savaş Bölgesi, Strefa wroga, Tărâmul celor răi, Tărîmul celor răi, Territoire Hostile, V nepřátelské zóně, Zemlja loših, Zona de război, Εμπόλεμη ζώνη, Загін «Дельта Форс», Земја на злото, Земља зла, Земя на Злото, Территория зла, ランド・オブ・バッド, 天眼救援, 惊天激战