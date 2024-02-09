Menu
Russian
Poster of Land of Bad
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Land of Bad

Land of Bad

Land of Bad 18+
Synopsis

When a Delta Force special ops mission goes terribly wrong, Air Force drone pilot Reaper has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. With no weapons and no communication other than the drone above, the ground mission suddenly becomes a full-scale battle when the team is discovered by the enemy.

Land of Bad  trailer in russian 2
Country Australia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 February 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Release date
21 March 2024 Russia Парадиз
14 March 2024 Argentina
15 February 2024 Azerbaijan
13 March 2024 Belgium 16
29 February 2024 Brazil 16
16 February 2024 Bulgaria
16 February 2024 Canada 14A
22 February 2024 Croatia 15
14 March 2024 Dominican Republic
22 February 2024 Greece
25 April 2024 Hungary 18
16 February 2024 India A
21 February 2024 Indonesia 17+
2 October 2025 Israel
15 February 2024 Kazakhstan
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
15 March 2024 Latvia N16
15 March 2024 Lithuania N16
14 March 2024 Mexico
16 February 2024 Moldova
21 March 2024 Montenegro
22 February 2024 Netherlands 16
16 February 2024 Pakistan
21 March 2024 Serbia
9 February 2024 South Africa
13 March 2024 South Korea 15
1 May 2024 Spain 18
16 February 2024 Taiwan 18+
16 February 2024 Tajikistan
22 February 2024 UAE TBC
2 January 2025 Ukraine
16 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget 25,000,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $7,021,101
Production Volition Media Partners, Broken Open Pictures, Cutting Edge
Also known as
Land of Bad, Rescate imposible, Zona de Risco, Blogio šalis, Halastamatu maa, JTAC, Khilootz Takhat Esh, Maga a pokol, Misión hostil, Savaş Bölgesi, Strefa wroga, Tărâmul celor răi, Tărîmul celor răi, Territoire Hostile, V nepřátelské zóně, Zemlja loših, Zona de război, Εμπόλεμη ζώνη, Загін «Дельта Форс», Земја на злото, Земља зла, Земя на Злото, Территория зла, ランド・オブ・バッド, 天眼救援, 惊天激战
Director
William Eubank
Cast
Russell Crowe
Milo Ventimiglia
Liam Hemsworth
Ricky Whittle
Luke Hemsworth
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Martial Arts Films

Film rating

6.9
Rate 22 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2097
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 29 June 2024, 01:37
"Территория зла " - американский, как утверждали некоторые, крепкий боевик про отряд американского спецназа, отправленного на Филиппины для… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 29 June 2024, 19:11
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв о фильме, спасибо большое ☺️
Quotes
AF Capt. Eddie Grimm 'Reaper' How do know if someone's a vegan?
AF Sgt. JJ Kinney How?
AF Capt. Eddie Grimm 'Reaper' They will tell you.
Film Trailers All trailers
Land of Bad Trailer in russian 2
Land of Bad - trailer in russian 3
Land of Bad Trailer in russian 3
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
