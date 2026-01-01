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Michael Koras
Michael Koras
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Koras
Michael Koras
Michael Koras
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
Whistle
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
Whistle
Whistle
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
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