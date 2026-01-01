Menu
Mika Amonsen
Mika Amonsen
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.5
Whistle
(2025)
Tickets
6.1
Boston Blue
(2025)
6.0
The Republic of Sarah
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.1
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.5
Whistle
Whistle
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama
2021, USA
