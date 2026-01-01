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Lanette Ware
Lanette Ware Lanette Ware
Kinoafisha Persons Lanette Ware

Lanette Ware

Lanette Ware

Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Patriot 8.0
Patriot (2015)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex (2019)

Filmography

Revival 7.2
Revival
Crime, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2025, USA
Whistle 6.3
Whistle Whistle
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient 6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Romantic 2025, Canada
Rodeo Christmas Romance 6.3
Rodeo Christmas Romance Rodeo Christmas Romance
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA / Canada
Nika & Madison 7.1
Nika & Madison Nika & Madison
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Canada
Watch trailer
The Madness 6.2
The Madness
Thriller, 2024, USA
Seven Veils 6.1
Seven Veils Seven Veils
Drama 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
Christmas Revisited 5.5
Christmas Revisited Christmas Revisited
Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
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