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About
Filmography
Lanette Ware
Lanette Ware
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lanette Ware
Lanette Ware
Lanette Ware
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Patriot
(2015)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.5
Hudson & Rex
(2019)
Filmography
7.2
Revival
Crime, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2025, USA
6.3
Whistle
Whistle
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Romantic
2025, Canada
6.3
Rodeo Christmas Romance
Rodeo Christmas Romance
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA / Canada
7.1
Nika & Madison
Nika & Madison
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
6.2
The Madness
Thriller,
2024, USA
6.1
Seven Veils
Seven Veils
Drama
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
5.5
Christmas Revisited
Christmas Revisited
Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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