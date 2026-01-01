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Poster of Felix Dzerzhinsky
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Felix Dzerzhinsky
6.4

Felix Dzerzhinsky

, 1953
Vikhri vrazhdebnye
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Felix Dzerzhinsky
6.4

Synopsis

About the first years of the formation of Soviet power, about the life and work of Feliks Dzerzhinsky in 1918-1925. The film covers the most important episodes of his biography. In July 1918, as a result of a revolt of the Left Socialist Revolutionaries, the German ambassador Mirbach was killed. Feliks Dzerzhinsky alone goes to the headquarters of the Left Socialist Revolutionaries and Anarchists, he manages to persuade ordinary soldiers and sailors, participants in the rebellion, who are now cracking down on their leaders. In 1921, Dzerzhinsky was aimed at combating homelessness, as a result of which, by 1925, former homeless children, having completed their studies, were sent to the construction of Yugostal, the largest industrial plant in Ukraine.

Cast

Mikhail Kondratev
V. I. Lenin
Vladimir Emelyanov
F. E. Dzerzhinskiy
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Balandin
Viktor Avdyushko
Kovalyov
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Vera
Leonid Lyubashevsky
Ya. M. Sverdlov
Vladimir Solovyov
M. I. Kalinin
Ivan Lyubeznov
Lemekh
Vladimir Boriskin
Lunatik
Igor Bezyayev
Vinogradov
Director Mikhail Kalatozov
Writer Nikolay Pogodin
Composer Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 1 January 1953
Release date
19 February 1956 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vikhri vrazhdebnye, Hostile Whirlwinds, Feindlicher Wirbelwind, Felix Dzerzhinsky, În toiul luptei, Neprijateljski vihori, Złowrogie wichry, Вихри враждебные, Феликс Дзержинский, Les Tourbillons hostiles, In Toiul Luptei, Вихори ворожі, 敌对的旋风

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
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