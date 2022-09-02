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Poster of Padre Pio
5.0
Padre Pio - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Padre Pio
5.0

Padre Pio

, 2022
Padre Pio
Germany, Italy, Great Britain, USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Padre Pio
5.0
Padre Pio - Trailer
Padre Pio  Trailer

Synopsis

It is the end of World War I and the young Italian soldiers are making their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo, a land of poverty, with a tradition of violence and submission to the iron-clad rule of the church and its wealthy landowners. Families are desperate, the men are broken, albeit victorious. Padre Pio also arrives, at a remote Capuchin monastery, to begin his ministry, evoking an aura of charisma, saintliness and epic visions of Jesus, Mary and the Devil himself. The eve of the first free elections in Italy sets the stage for a massacre with a metaphorical dimension: an apocalyptic event that changes the course of history.

Cast

Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Padre Pio
Cristina Chiriac
Cristina Chiriac
Giovanna
Marco Leonardi
Marco Leonardi
Gerardo
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Tall Man
Salvatore Ruocco
Vincenzo
Vincenzo Crea
Luigi
Luca Lionello
Silvestro
Brando Pacitto
Renato
Stella Mastrantonio
Elvira
Federico Majorana
Michele
Director Abel Ferrara
Writer Abel Ferrara, Maurizio Braucci
Composer Joe Delia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 2 September 2022
Release date
12 October 2023 Russia Кинологистика
12 October 2023 Azerbaijan
12 October 2023 Bulgaria
26 January 2024 Great Britain 15
18 July 2024 Italy
12 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan
12 October 2023 Moldova
1 June 2023 Portugal M/16
12 October 2023 Tajikistan
12 October 2023 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $12,100
Production Maze Pictures, Interlinea Films, Rimsky Productions
Also known as
Padre Pio, Ojciec Pio, Молодой Папа, پدر پیو

Film rating

5.0
Rate 18 votes
4.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Padre Pio - Trailer
Padre Pio Trailer
Padre Pio - Trailer
Padre Pio Trailer
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