Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Padre Pio - минутный trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Padre Pio. Минутный trailer

Padre Pio. Минутный trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 28 September 2023
Padre Pio – It is the end of World War I and the young Italian soldiers are making their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo, a land of poverty, with a tradition of violence and submission to the iron-clad rule of the church and its wealthy landowners. Families are desperate, the men are broken, albeit victorious. Padre Pio also arrives, at a remote Capuchin monastery, to begin his ministry, evoking an aura of charisma, saintliness and epic visions of Jesus, Mary and the Devil himself. The eve of the first free elections in Italy sets the stage for a massacre with a metaphorical dimension: an apocalyptic event that changes the course of history.
5.0 Padre Pio
Padre Pio Biography, Drama, 2022, Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Verona - дополнительный trailer 01:30
Verona  дополнительный trailer
The Demon Disorder - trailer in russian 00:59
The Demon Disorder  trailer in russian
Begi - trailer 02:06
Begi  trailer
Bambi: The Reckoning - teaser 01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning  teaser
Yaga na nashu golovu - teaser 01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu  teaser
Akiko, the Flying Monkey - trailer in russian 01:37
Akiko, the Flying Monkey  trailer in russian
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues - trailer in russian 01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues  trailer in russian
Prostokvashino - trailer 01:44
Prostokvashino  trailer
Kolbasa - trailer 01:50
Kolbasa  trailer
Pervyy na Olimpe - teaser-trailer 00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe  teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more