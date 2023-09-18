Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Padre Pio - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Padre Pio. Trailer in russian

Padre Pio. Trailer in russian

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 18 September 2023
Padre Pio – It is the end of World War I and the young Italian soldiers are making their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo, a land of poverty, with a tradition of violence and submission to the iron-clad rule of the church and its wealthy landowners. Families are desperate, the men are broken, albeit victorious. Padre Pio also arrives, at a remote Capuchin monastery, to begin his ministry, evoking an aura of charisma, saintliness and epic visions of Jesus, Mary and the Devil himself. The eve of the first free elections in Italy sets the stage for a massacre with a metaphorical dimension: an apocalyptic event that changes the course of history.
5.0 Padre Pio
Padre Pio Biography, Drama, 2022, Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Dracula: A Love Tale - trailer in russian 02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale  trailer in russian
Semeynoe schaste - trailer 01:42
Semeynoe schaste  trailer
Prostokvashino - trailer 01:44
Prostokvashino  trailer
Kolbasa - trailer 01:50
Kolbasa  trailer
Sorry, Baby - trailer in russian 02:05
Sorry, Baby  trailer in russian
Moy papa - medved - trailer 02:17
Moy papa - medved  trailer
Them, Behind the Door - trailer in russian 01:01
Them, Behind the Door  trailer in russian
The Fantastic Four: First Steps - final trailer in russian 02:24
The Fantastic Four: First Steps  final trailer in russian
Lermontov - teaser 01:23
Lermontov  teaser
Pervyy na Olimpe - teaser-trailer 00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe  teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more