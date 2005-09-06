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Poster of Mary
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Mary
5.8

Mary

, 2005
Mary
Italy, France, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mary
5.8

Cast

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Marie Palesi
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Ted Younger
Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine
Tony Childress
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Gretchen
Ettore D'Alessandro
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Elizabeth Younger
Emma Nitti
Marco Leonardi
Marco Leonardi
Peter
Mario Opinato
James
Stefania Rocca
Brenda Sax
Gabriella Wright
Gabriella Wright
Luca Lionello
Thomas
Director Abel Ferrara
Writer Abel Ferrara, Mario Isabella, Simone Lageoles, Scott Pardo
Composer Francis Kuipers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 13 April 2006
World premiere 6 September 2005
Release date
27 April 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
27 April 2006 Belarus
21 December 2005 France
18 November 2005 Italy
27 April 2006 Kazakhstan
4 May 2006 Portugal
27 April 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,026,432
Production Wild Bunch, Associated Film, Central Films
Also known as
Mary, Maria, Maria Madalena, Maria Magdalena, María Magdalena - El evangelio prohibido, Maria Magdolna, Mária Magdolna, Mary - This Is My Blood, Мария, マリー ～もうひとりのマリア～, 瑪利亞再生, Mary: This Is My Blood

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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