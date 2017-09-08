Menu
1 poster
A Season in France
18+
Drama
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
14 June 2019
World premiere
8 September 2017
Release date
31 January 2018
14 June 2019
Great Britain
24 August 2018
Sweden
Worldwide Gross
$98,390
Production
Pili Films, Arte France Cinéma, ARTE
Also known as
Une saison en France, A Season in France, En säsong i Frankrike, Eine Saison in Frankreich, Fransa'da Bir Mevsim, Hoffnung auf Heimat, Jesień we Francji, Kausi Ranskassa, Uma Temporada na França, Сезон во Франции, シーズン・イン・フランス, 深秋的黎明
Director
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Cast
Sandrine Bonnaire
Eriq Ebouaney
Similar films for A Season in France
6.4
Grigris
(2013)
7.1
My Crime
(2023)
7.3
R.M.N.
(2022)
7.6
The Blue Caftan
(2022)
6.6
Fly Me Away
(2021)
7.4
The Specials
(2019)
5.9
Pelican Blood
(2019)
5.9
The Truth
(2019)
6.7
The Measure of a Man
(2016)
7.0
Sister
(2012)
7.5
Story of Women
(1988)
7.6
Un chien andalou
(1929)
6.2
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
