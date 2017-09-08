Menu
A Season in France

A Season in France 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 14 June 2019
World premiere 8 September 2017
Release date
31 January 2018 France
14 June 2019 Great Britain
24 August 2018 Sweden
Worldwide Gross $98,390
Production Pili Films, Arte France Cinéma, ARTE
Also known as
Une saison en France, A Season in France, En säsong i Frankrike, Eine Saison in Frankreich, Fransa'da Bir Mevsim, Hoffnung auf Heimat, Jesień we Francji, Kausi Ranskassa, Uma Temporada na França, Сезон во Франции, シーズン・イン・フランス, 深秋的黎明
Director
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Cast
Sandrine Bonnaire
Eriq Ebouaney
