William Mark McCullough
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Operation Dagon 5.8
Operation Dagon (2024)
Body of Sin 4.8
Body of Sin (2018)
A Savannah Haunting 4.6
A Savannah Haunting (2021)

Genre
Year
Operation Dagon 5.8
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, USA
The Unseen 4.6
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
The Devil Below 4.4
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
A Savannah Haunting 4.6
Horror 2021, USA
Body of Sin 4.8
Adventure, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Arsenal 4.1
Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
