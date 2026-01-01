William Mark McCullough

Menu
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.8
Operation Dagon
(2024)
4.8
Body of Sin
(2018)
4.6
A Savannah Haunting
(2021)
Filmography
5.8
Operation Dagon
Operation Dagon
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
4.6
The Unseen
The Unseen
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
The Devil Below
The Devil Below
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
A Savannah Haunting
A Savannah Haunting
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Body of Sin
Body of Sin
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Arsenal
Arsenal
Thriller, Crime
2017, USA
