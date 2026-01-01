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Filmography
Nico Tirozzi
Nico Tirozzi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nico Tirozzi
Nico Tirozzi
Nico Tirozzi
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.6
The Ballad of Davy Crockett
(2024)
6.0
Boys of Summer
(2024)
4.6
A Savannah Haunting
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
The Ballad of Davy Crockett
The Ballad of Davy Crockett
Action
2024, USA
6
Boys of Summer
Monster Summer
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective
2024, USA
4.6
A Savannah Haunting
A Savannah Haunting
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
Harvest Moon
Harvest Moon
Comedy, Drama
, USA
Show more
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