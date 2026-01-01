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Mikhail Galustyan
Mikhail Galustyan Mikhail Galustyan
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Galustyan

Mikhail Galustyan

Mikhail Galustyan

Date of Birth
25 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Sochi, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh 7.1
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh (2024)

Filmography

Kot uchyonyy
Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2027, Russia
Uvolit Zhoru 4
Uvolit Zhoru Uvolit Zhoru
Comedy, Adventure 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Korolyok moey lyubvi 5.1
Korolyok moey lyubvi Korolyok moey lyubvi
Comedy, Musical 2026, Russia / India
Watch trailer
Nasha Russia. 8 marta 4.5
Nasha Russia. 8 marta Nasha Russia. 8 marta
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Russia
Sokrovishcha imperatora 5.6
Sokrovishcha imperatora
Reality-TV, Adventure 2024, Russia
zhYYYzn 5.2
zhYYYzn
Comedy 2024, Russia
Solnce, more, dva stvola 7
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Comedy, Crime 2024, Russia
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh 7.1
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh
Reality-TV 2024, Russia
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