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Filmography
Mikhail Galustyan
Mikhail Galustyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Galustyan
Mikhail Galustyan
Mikhail Galustyan
Date of Birth
25 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Sochi, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Kung Fu Panda 2
(2011)
7.4
Kung Fu Panda 3
(2016)
7.1
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh
(2024)
Filmography
Kot uchyonyy
Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2027, Russia
4
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
Comedy, Adventure
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Comedy, Musical
2026, Russia / India
Watch trailer
4.5
Nasha Russia. 8 marta
Nasha Russia. 8 marta
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Russia
5.6
Sokrovishcha imperatora
Reality-TV, Adventure
2024, Russia
5.2
zhYYYzn
Comedy
2024, Russia
7
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Comedy, Crime
2024, Russia
7.1
Zvyozdy v Dzhunglyakh
Reality-TV
2024, Russia
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