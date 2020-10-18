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Poster of Fellinopolis
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Fellinopolis
6.9

Fellinopolis

, 2020
Fellinopolis
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fellinopolis
6.9

Cast

Ferruccio Castronuovo
Self - Interviewee
Federico Fellini
Federico Fellini
Self
Dante Ferretti
Self - Interviewee
Norma Giacchero
Self - Interviewee
Giulietta Masina
Self - Interviewee
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Self - Interviewee
Maurizio Millenotti
Self - Interviewee
Nando Orfei
Self - Interviewee
Nicola Piovani
Self - Interviewee
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Self - Interviewee
Director Silvia Giulietti
Writer Silvia Giulietti
Composer Rocco de Rosa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 18 October 2020
Release date
20 May 2021 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,964
Production iFrame
Also known as
Fellinopolis, Fellinopole, Fellinopolis - O Mundo de Federico Fellini, Pellinopolliseu, Фелинополис, 费里尼的世界

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 7 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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