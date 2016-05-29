Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Aaron Brookner
Writer
Aaron Brookner
Composer
Shervin Hejazi, Jozef van Wissem, Koichi Yamanoha
Film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
18 November 2016
World premiere
29 May 2016
Release date
|29 May 2016
|Russia
|
|16+
|29 May 2016
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|10 March 2017
|Spain
|
|
|29 May 2016
|Ukraine
|
|
Also known as
Uncle Howard, Smash the Control Machine, Wujek Howard, Ο θείος Χάουαρντ, Andy Warhol e lo Zio Howard