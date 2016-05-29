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Poster of Uncle Howard
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Uncle Howard
6.9

Uncle Howard

, 2016
Uncle Howard
Great Britain, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Uncle Howard
6.9

Cast

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Madonna
Madonna
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Ronald Reagan
Jim Jarmusch
Jim Jarmusch
Self
Philip Glass
Philip Glass
Aaron Brookner
Self
John Giorno
Self
Tom DiCillo
Self
Elaine Brookner
Self
James Grauerholz
Self
Director Aaron Brookner
Writer Aaron Brookner
Composer Shervin Hejazi, Jozef van Wissem, Koichi Yamanoha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 18 November 2016
World premiere 29 May 2016
Release date
29 May 2016 Russia 16+
29 May 2016 Kazakhstan
10 March 2017 Spain
29 May 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Uncle Howard, Smash the Control Machine, Wujek Howard, Ο θείος Χάουαρντ, Andy Warhol e lo Zio Howard

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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