Poster of Freebird
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Freebird 18+
Synopsis

Three friends out for a weekend motorcycle ride through Wales stumble upon a marijuana field and biker gang war.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 February 2008
Release date
29 September 2011 Russia DalmatianFilm
29 September 2011 Belarus
1 February 2008 Great Britain
29 September 2011 Kazakhstan
29 September 2011 Ukraine
Budget 1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $13,326
Production Freebird Films
Also known as
Freebird, Freebird - Pedras Rolantes, Freebird - Was für ein Trip!, Rock, fű és motor, Дальнобой без тормозов, Свободен като птица
Director
Jon Ivay
Cast
Geoff Bell
Peter Bowles
Phil Daniels
Gwenllian Davies
Marcus Gilbert
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
