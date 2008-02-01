Menu
5.8
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
Best Comedies
4 posters
Freebird
Freebird
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Three friends out for a weekend motorcycle ride through Wales stumble upon a marijuana field and biker gang war.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 February 2008
Release date
29 September 2011
Russia
DalmatianFilm
29 September 2011
Belarus
1 February 2008
Great Britain
29 September 2011
Kazakhstan
29 September 2011
Ukraine
Budget
1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$13,326
Production
Freebird Films
Also known as
Freebird, Freebird - Pedras Rolantes, Freebird - Was für ein Trip!, Rock, fű és motor, Дальнобой без тормозов, Свободен като птица
Director
Jon Ivay
Cast
Geoff Bell
Peter Bowles
Phil Daniels
Gwenllian Davies
Marcus Gilbert
5.8
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Best Comedies
Freebird
