Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Date of Birth
1 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.2
Lovitor
(2005)
5.5
Patrul
(2007)
5.4
Nebo padshikh
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2007
2005
1999
All
38
Films
10
TV Shows
28
Actor
37
Director
1
Grom
Crime
2025, Russia
Perevedi ee cherez Majdan
Drama
2024, Russia
Kacheli pod kupolom
Romantic
2023, Russia
Kuplyu aktrisu
Comedy
2023, Russia
Vspomnit sebya
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Provincial
Crime, Detective
2021, Ukraine
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective
2021, Russia
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective
2021, Ukraine
Akvamarin
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Naperekor sudbe
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Krishtaleva mrіya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Radi tvoego schastya
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
Obyatiya lzhi
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Dvoe nad propastyu
Romantic, Detective
2020, Ukraine
Zelyonyj furgon
Crime, Detective
2020, Russia
Povernennya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Ee sekret
Detective
2018, Russia
Pulya Durova
Pulya Durova
Detective, Crime
2018, Russia
Mertv na 99%
Action, Crime
2017, Russia
Ischu muzhchinu
Romantic
2016, Russia
Lozh vo spasenie
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
Iscelenie
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Pozdnie cvety
Romantic
2015, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree