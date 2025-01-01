Aleksandr Naumov

Menu
Date of Birth
1 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Lovitor 6.2
Lovitor (2005)
Patrul 5.5
Patrul (2007)
Nebo padshikh 5.4
Nebo padshikh (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 38 Films 10 TV Shows 28 Actor 37 Director 1
Grom
Crime 2025, Russia
Perevedi ee cherez Majdan
Drama 2024, Russia
Drama 2024, Russia
Kacheli pod kupolom
Romantic 2023, Russia
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kuplyu aktrisu
Comedy 2023, Russia
Comedy 2023, Russia
Vspomnit sebya
Vspomnit sebya
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Provincial
Provincial
Crime, Detective 2021, Ukraine
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective 2021, Russia
Detective 2021, Russia
Slabka lanka
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective 2021, Ukraine
Akvamarin
Akvamarin
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Naperekor sudbe
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Krishtaleva mrіya
Krishtaleva mrіya
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Radi tvoego schastya
Radi tvoego schastya
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Obyatiya lzhi
Obyatiya lzhi
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Dvoe nad propastyu
Dvoe nad propastyu
Romantic, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Zelyonyj furgon
Zelyonyj furgon
Crime, Detective 2020, Russia
Povernennya
Povernennya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Ee sekret
Ee sekret
Detective 2018, Russia
Pulya Durova
Detective, Crime 2018, Russia
Detective, Crime 2018, Russia
Mertv na 99%
Mertv na 99%
Action, Crime 2017, Russia
Ischu muzhchinu
Romantic 2016, Russia
Romantic 2016, Russia
Lozh vo spasenie
Lozh vo spasenie
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
Iscelenie
Iscelenie
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Pozdnie cvety
Pozdnie cvety
Romantic 2015, Russia
Show more
