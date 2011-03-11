Quotes
Glen Do you ever think about finding your parents?
Russell No, not really.
Glen Why not?
Russell I don't really see the point. You know, I don't think it would change anything.
Glen Why don't I pretend to be your dad and you can come out to me?
Russell [laughs] That is SO weird.
Glen Just ignore the fact we just had sex.
Russell I don't think I can. Guess I'll try. Ok.
[looks Glen in the eye]
Russell Dad? I got something I need to tell you.
Glen [pretending to be Russell's dad] What's that?
Russell I'm gay.
Glen [pretends to think] Hmm.
Russell I like guys, not girls.
Glen [breathes out slowly] Well. You know what, son. It doesn't matter to me. I love you just the same. And guess what?
Russell What?
Glen I couldn't be more proud of you than if you were the first man on the moon.