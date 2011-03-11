Glen Do you ever think about finding your parents?

Russell No, not really.

Glen Why not?

Russell I don't really see the point. You know, I don't think it would change anything.

Glen Why don't I pretend to be your dad and you can come out to me?

Russell [laughs] That is SO weird.

Glen Just ignore the fact we just had sex.

Russell I don't think I can. Guess I'll try. Ok.

[looks Glen in the eye]

Russell Dad? I got something I need to tell you.

Glen [pretending to be Russell's dad] What's that?

Russell I'm gay.

Glen [pretends to think] Hmm.

Russell I like guys, not girls.

Glen [breathes out slowly] Well. You know what, son. It doesn't matter to me. I love you just the same. And guess what?

Russell What?