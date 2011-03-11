Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Weekend
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Weekend
7.6

Weekend

, 2011
Weekend
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Weekend
7.6

Cast

Tom Cullen
Tom Cullen
Russell
Chris New
Glen
Jonathan Race
Jamie
Laura Freeman
Jill
Loreto Murray
Cathy
Jonathan Wright
Johnny
Sarah Churm
Helen
Jermaine Liburd
Damien
Joe Doherty
Justin
Kieran Hardcastle
Sam
Director Andrew Haigh
Writer Andrew Haigh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 30 October 2011
World premiere 11 March 2011
Release date
26 January 2012 Australia
26 July 2012 Austria
4 July 2012 Belgium
26 July 2012 Denmark
28 March 2012 France
15 October 2011 Great Britain
10 March 2016 Italy
27 September 2019 Japan
5 April 2012 Netherlands
15 June 2012 Norway
27 January 2012 Poland
1 March 2013 Spain
29 June 2012 Sweden
8 August 2014 Turkey
22 September 2011 USA
Budget 120,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $1,192,003
Production Glendale Picture Company, The Bureau, Synchronicity Films
Also known as
Weekend, Amor de Fim de Semana, Fim de Semana, Fin de semana, Hafta Sonu, Hétvége, Kỳ Nghỉ Cuối Tuần, Nädalavahetus, Sofshavua, Week-end, WEEKEND ウィークエンド, Zupełnie inny weekend, Σαββατοκύριακο, Викенд, Уик-энд, Уикенд, 愛在週末邂逅時, 주말

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Glen Do you ever think about finding your parents?
Russell No, not really.
Glen Why not?
Russell I don't really see the point. You know, I don't think it would change anything.
Glen Why don't I pretend to be your dad and you can come out to me?
Russell [laughs] That is SO weird.
Glen Just ignore the fact we just had sex.
Russell I don't think I can. Guess I'll try. Ok.
[looks Glen in the eye]
Russell Dad? I got something I need to tell you.
Glen [pretending to be Russell's dad] What's that?
Russell I'm gay.
Glen [pretends to think] Hmm.
Russell I like guys, not girls.
Glen [breathes out slowly] Well. You know what, son. It doesn't matter to me. I love you just the same. And guess what?
Russell What?
Glen I couldn't be more proud of you than if you were the first man on the moon.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Weekend

45 Years
45 Years Romantic, Drama
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Lean on Pete
Lean on Pete Drama, Adventure
2017, Great Britain
7.0
And Then We Danced
And Then We Danced Drama
2019, Sweden / Georgia
7.0
God's Own Country
God's Own Country Drama, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
7.0
Beach Rats
Beach Rats Drama
2017, USA
6.0
120 Beats Per Minute
120 Beats Per Minute Drama
2017, France
7.0
Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo
Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo Romantic
2016, France
6.0
Holding the Man
Holding the Man Drama, Romantic
2015, Australia
7.0
The Normal Heart
The Normal Heart Drama
2014, USA
7.0
A Single Man
A Single Man Drama
2009, USA
7.0
Beautiful Thing
Beautiful Thing Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1996, Great Britain
7.0
Maurice
Maurice Drama, Romantic
1987, Great Britain
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more