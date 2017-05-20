Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 120 Beats Per Minute
7.4
Kinoafisha Films 120 Beats Per Minute
7.4

120 Beats Per Minute

, 2017
120 battements par minute
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of 120 Beats Per Minute
7.4

Synopsis

120 BPM. The average heart rate. The protagonists of 120 battements par minute are passionate about fighting the indifference that exists towards AIDS.

Cast

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Sean
Arnaud Valois
Nathan
Adèle Haenel
Adèle Haenel
Sophie
Emmanuelle Ménard
Antoine Reinartz
Antoine Reinartz
Thibault
Félix Maritaud
Félix Maritaud
Max
Ariel Borenstein
Jérémie
Aloïse Sauvage
Aloïse Sauvage
Eva
Simon Bourgade
Luc
Médhi Touré
Germain
Simon Guélat
Markus
Director Robin Campillo
Writer Robin Campillo, Philippe Mangeot
Composer Arnaud Rebotini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 23 August 2017
World premiere 20 May 2017
Release date
17 May 2018 Australia MA15+
11 January 2018 Brazil
13 October 2017 Canada
8 March 2018 Denmark
23 August 2017 France
30 November 2017 Germany 16
7 October 2017 Great Britain 15
28 September 2017 Greece
5 October 2017 Italy
15 March 2018 Lithuania
28 September 2017 Netherlands
26 January 2018 Romania
15 March 2018 South Korea
19 January 2018 Spain
1 December 2017 Sweden
1 December 2017 Ukraine
Budget €5,383,899
Worldwide Gross $7,702,934
Production Les Films de Pierre, France 3 Cinéma, Page 114
Also known as
120 battements par minute, 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute), 120 pulsaciones por minuto, 120 BPM, 120 latidos por minuto, 120 slag i minuttet, BPM, BPM (Beats Per Minute), 120 Batimentos por Minuto, 120 battiti al minuto, 120 Beats per Minute, 120 BPM: Beats Per Minute, 120 BPM/batai pe minut, 120 de batai pe minut, 120 dobbanás percenként, 120 dūžių per minutę, 120 latidos por minutos, 120 Nhịp Tim 1 Phút, 120 Pe'imot be'daka, 120 pulsacions per minut, 120 Schläge pro Minute, 120 slag i minuten, 120 uderzeń serca, 120 χτύποι το λεπτό, 120 откуцаја у минути, 120 удара в минута, 120 ударів на хвилину, 120 ударов в минуту, 120拍的节奏, BPM ビート・パー・ミニット, Centoventi battiti al minuto, Kalp Atışı Dakikada 120, 心跳120, 每分钟120击, 120BPM

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 5 August 2026

Quotes

[English subtitled version]
Sophie [about the AIDS conference] Whoever the guy speaking was, he was fucking boring. I bet a few poz guys croaked during the speech.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for 120 Beats Per Minute

Heroes Don't Die
Heroes Don't Die Drama
2019, France / Belgium
5.4
Summer of 85
Summer of 85 Drama
2020, France / Belgium
6.9
Sorry Angel
Sorry Angel Drama
2018, France
6.8
Custody
Custody Drama
2018, France
7.5
See You Up There
See You Up There Comedy, Adventure, Drama
2017, France
7.0
God's Own Country
God's Own Country Drama, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
7.7
Beach Rats
Beach Rats Drama
2017, USA
6.4
Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo
Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo Romantic
2016, France
7.0
Viva
Viva Drama
2015, Ireland / Cuba
7.3
Fidelio: Alice's Odyssey
Fidelio: Alice's Odyssey Drama
2014, France
6.3
Pride
Pride History, Comedy, Drama
2014, Great Britain
7.4
Laurence Anyways
Laurence Anyways Drama, Romantic
2012, Canada / France
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more