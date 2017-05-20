7.4120 battements par minute
120 Beats Per Minute, 2017
France / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
120 BPM. The average heart rate. The protagonists of 120 battements par minute are passionate about fighting the indifference that exists towards AIDS.
Cast
Arnaud Valois
Nathan
Emmanuelle Ménard
Ariel Borenstein
Jérémie
Simon Bourgade
Luc
Médhi Touré
Germain
Simon Guélat
Markus
Director Robin Campillo
Writer Robin Campillo, Philippe Mangeot
Composer Arnaud Rebotini
Film details
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 23 August 2017
World premiere 20 May 2017
Release date
|17 May 2018
|Australia
|MA15+
|11 January 2018
|Brazil
|13 October 2017
|Canada
|8 March 2018
|Denmark
|23 August 2017
|France
|30 November 2017
|Germany
|16
|7 October 2017
|Great Britain
|15
|28 September 2017
|Greece
|5 October 2017
|Italy
|15 March 2018
|Lithuania
|28 September 2017
|Netherlands
|26 January 2018
|Romania
|15 March 2018
|South Korea
|19 January 2018
|Spain
|1 December 2017
|Sweden
|1 December 2017
|Ukraine
Budget €5,383,899
Worldwide Gross $7,702,934
Production Les Films de Pierre, France 3 Cinéma, Page 114
Also known as
120 battements par minute, 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute), 120 pulsaciones por minuto, 120 BPM, 120 latidos por minuto, 120 slag i minuttet, BPM, BPM (Beats Per Minute), 120 Batimentos por Minuto, 120 battiti al minuto, 120 Beats per Minute, 120 BPM: Beats Per Minute, 120 BPM/batai pe minut, 120 de batai pe minut, 120 dobbanás percenként, 120 dūžių per minutę, 120 latidos por minutos, 120 Nhịp Tim 1 Phút, 120 Pe'imot be'daka, 120 pulsacions per minut, 120 Schläge pro Minute, 120 slag i minuten, 120 uderzeń serca, 120 χτύποι το λεπτό, 120 откуцаја у минути, 120 удара в минута, 120 ударів на хвилину, 120 ударов в минуту, 120拍的节奏, BPM ビート・パー・ミニット, Centoventi battiti al minuto, Kalp Atışı Dakikada 120, 心跳120, 每分钟120击, 120BPM
Updated 5 August 2026
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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