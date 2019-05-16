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Poster of And Then We Danced
7.6
Kinoafisha Films And Then We Danced
7.6

And Then We Danced

, 2019
And Then We Danced
Sweden, Georgia / Drama / 18+
Poster of And Then We Danced
7.6

Cast

Tamar Bukhnikashvili
Ana Javakishvili
Mary
Giorgi Tsereteli
Levan Gelbakhiani
Merab
Bachi Valishvili
Irakli
Kakha Gogidze
Aleko
Ana Makharadze
Sopo
Nino Gabisonia
Ninutsa
Levan Gabrava
Luka
Dachi Babunashvili
Rati
Saba Abashidze
Vakhtang
Giorgi Aladashvili
Gela
Director Levan Akin
Writer Levan Akin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 27 September 2019
World premiere 16 May 2019
Release date
19 December 2019 Brazil
11 May 2020 Czechia
21 November 2019 Denmark
18 October 2019 Finland
6 November 2019 France
23 July 2020 Germany
7 November 2019 Greece
13 September 2019 Netherlands 12
25 November 2020 South Korea
13 September 2019 Sweden
17 January 2020 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $621,446
Production French Quarter Film, Takes Film, AMA Productions
Also known as
And Then We Danced, Als wir tanzten, I morgen danser vi, Solo nos queda bailar, A Onda Smo Plesali, A potem tańczyliśmy, Al Final Bailamos, Da chven vitsek'vet, Dokud se Tančí, E então nós dançamos, És aztán táncoltunk, Et puis nous danserons, Ja siis me tantsisime, Si Atunci am Dansat, Un tad mēs dejojām, Và Chúng Ta Từng Cùng Khiêu Vũ, Ve Sonra Dans Ettik, Και μετά χορέψαμε, А онда смо плесали, А потім ми танцювали, А потом мы танцевали, ダンサー そして私たちは踊った, 以你的舞步撩动我, 以你的舞步撩動我, 然後我們跳了舞, Da cven vicekvet, 그리고 우린 춤을 추었다

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
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Listen to the
soundtrack And Then We Danced
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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