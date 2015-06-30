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Poster of Holding the Man
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Holding the Man
7.4

Holding the Man

, 2015
Holding the Man
Australia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Holding the Man
7.4

Cast

Ryan Corr
Ryan Corr
Timothy Conigrave
Craig Stott
John Caleo
Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook
Pepe Trevor
Francesco Ferdinandi
Italian Waiter
Lee Cormie
Lee Cormie
Eric
David Woods
Drama Teacher
PiaGrace Moon
Prue
Tegan Higginbotham
Gina
Josh Burton
Derge
Andrew S. Gilbert
Father Wallbridge
Director Neil Armfield
Writer Tommy Murphy, Timothy Conigrave
Composer Alan John
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 30 June 2015
Release date
27 August 2015 Australia
2 June 2016 Germany
3 June 2016 Great Britain
27 August 2015 New Zealand
Worldwide Gross $831,661
Production Screen Australia, Goalpost Pictures, Snow Republic
Also known as
Holding the Man, Ne engedd el, O Amor é Para Todos, Не отпускай его, У његовом наручју, 深擁一世情, 홀딩 더 맨

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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