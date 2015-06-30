Cast
Andrew S. Gilbert
Father Wallbridge
Cast and Crew
Director
Neil Armfield
Writer
Tommy Murphy, Timothy Conigrave
Composer
Alan John
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
30 June 2015
Release date
|27 August 2015
|Australia
|
|
|2 June 2016
|Germany
|
|
|3 June 2016
|Great Britain
|
|
|27 August 2015
|New Zealand
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$831,661
Production
Screen Australia, Goalpost Pictures, Snow Republic
Also known as
Holding the Man, Ne engedd el, O Amor é Para Todos, Не отпускай его, У његовом наручју, 深擁一世情, 홀딩 더 맨