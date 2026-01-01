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Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley Xander Berkeley
Kinoafisha Persons Xander Berkeley

Xander Berkeley

Xander Berkeley

Date of Birth
16 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Brooklyn, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
The Spectacular Spider-Man 8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)

Filmography

Rust 5.6
Rust Rust
Western 2025, USA
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire 7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
Reagan 6.3
Reagan Reagan
Biography, Drama, History 2024, USA
Schindler Space Architect 7.1
Schindler Space Architect Schindler Space Architect
Biography, Documentary 2024, USA
Butcher's Crossing 5.9
Butcher's Crossing Butcher's Crossing
Drama, Western 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Republic of Sarah 6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama 2021, USA
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
The Dark and the Wicked 6.3
The Dark and the Wicked The Dark and the Wicked
Horror 2020, USA
Watch trailer
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