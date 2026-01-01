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About
Filmography
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Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Date of Birth
16 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Brooklyn, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
(2008)
Filmography
5.6
Rust
Rust
Western
2025, USA
7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
6.3
Reagan
Reagan
Biography, Drama, History
2024, USA
7.1
Schindler Space Architect
Schindler Space Architect
Biography, Documentary
2024, USA
5.9
Butcher's Crossing
Butcher's Crossing
Drama, Western
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama
2021, USA
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
6.3
The Dark and the Wicked
The Dark and the Wicked
Horror
2020, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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