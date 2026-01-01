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Poster of Shakalyonok i verblyud
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Shakalyonok i verblyud
6.1

Shakalyonok i verblyud

, 1956
Shakalyonok i verblyud
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Shakalyonok i verblyud
6.1

Cast

Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Little jackal
Gennadiy Dudnik
Camel
Director Vladimir Polkovnikov
Writer Lev Arkadyev, Igor Bolgarin
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1956
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shakalyonok i verblyud, The Little Jackal and the Camel, Шакалёнок и верблюд, Saakalikutsikas ja kaamel

Cartoon rating

6.1
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6 IMDb
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