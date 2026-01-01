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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Shakalyonok i verblyud
6.1
Shakalyonok i verblyud
, 1956
Shakalyonok i verblyud
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
Little jackal
Gennadiy Dudnik
Camel
Director
Vladimir Polkovnikov
Writer
Lev Arkadyev
,
Igor Bolgarin
Composer
Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
1956
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shakalyonok i verblyud, The Little Jackal and the Camel, Шакалёнок и верблюд, Saakalikutsikas ja kaamel
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Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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