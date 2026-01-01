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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhikharka
6.6
Zhikharka
, 1977
Zhikharka
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Liya Akhedzhakova
Zhikharka
Garri Bardin
Cat
Aleksandr Grave
Cock
Vasily Livanov
Baba Yaga
Zinaida Naryshkina
Fox
Director
Natalya Golovanova
Writer
Vladimir Golovanov
,
Vladimir Golovanov
Composer
Nikolai Sidelnikov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1977
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zhikharka, Жихарка
More
Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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