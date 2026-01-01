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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Lisa i Medved
6.4
Lisa i Medved
, 1975
Lisa i Medved
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Roman Filippov
Bear
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Fox
Director
Natalya Golovanova
Writer
Vladimir Danilov
Composer
Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lisa i Medved, The Fox and the Bear, Лиса и Медведь
More
Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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