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Poster of Lisa i Medved
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Lisa i Medved
6.4

Lisa i Medved

, 1975
Lisa i Medved
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Lisa i Medved
6.4

Cast

Roman Filippov
Roman Filippov
Bear
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Fox
Director Natalya Golovanova
Writer Vladimir Danilov
Composer Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lisa i Medved, The Fox and the Bear, Лиса и Медведь

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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