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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Na lesnoy trope
6.4
Na lesnoy trope
, 1975
Na lesnoy trope
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Director
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Composer
Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1975
Also known as
Na lesnoy trope, Metsateel, На лесной тропе
More
Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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