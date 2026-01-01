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Poster of Na lesnoy trope
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Na lesnoy trope
6.4

Na lesnoy trope

, 1975
Na lesnoy trope
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Na lesnoy trope
6.4

Cast

Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Director Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1975
Also known as
Na lesnoy trope, Metsateel, На лесной тропе

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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