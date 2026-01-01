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Poster of Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
6.4

Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili

, 1975
Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
6.4

Cast

Olga Gromova
Tamara Dmitrieva
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Crow the Teacher
Maria Vinogradova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Tatyana Reshetnikova
Director Leonid Shvartsman
Writer Roza Khusnutdinova
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1975
Also known as
Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili, How the Camel and the Donkey Went to School, Как верблюжонок и ослик в школу ходили

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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