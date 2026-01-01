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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
6.4
Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
, 1975
Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Olga Gromova
Tamara Dmitrieva
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Crow the Teacher
Maria Vinogradova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Tatyana Reshetnikova
Director
Leonid Shvartsman
Writer
Roza Khusnutdinova
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1975
Also known as
Kak verbluzhonok i oslik v shkolu khodili, How the Camel and the Donkey Went to School, Как верблюжонок и ослик в школу ходили
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Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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