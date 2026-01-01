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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
5.8
Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
, 1954
Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
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Posters
5.8
Cast
Nadezhda Sirotkina
Vera Ermilova
Director
Viktor Gromov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
1954
Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
10
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