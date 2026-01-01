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Poster of Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
5.8

Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha

, 1954
Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha
5.8

Cast

Nadezhda Sirotkina
Vera Ermilova
Director Viktor Gromov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1954

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
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