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6.8
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Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
6.8
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
, 1978
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.8
Cast
Tamara Dmitrieva
Enchanted red-haired schoolboy
Svetlana Kharlap
Indignant woman
Zinaida Naryshkina
Marya Ivanovna
Sergey Tseyts
Vasiliy Porfiryevich
Galina Ivanova
Enchanted schoolboy with a beard
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Mikhail Mikhaylovich
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Old man on the bench
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Old man on the bench
Director
Kirill Malyantovich
Writer
Yunna Morits
,
Evgeniy Shvarts
Composer
Sergey Nikitin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978
USSR
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni, Казка про загублений час, Сказка о потерянном времени
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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