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Poster of Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
6.8

Skazka o poteryannom vremeni

, 1978
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
6.8

Cast

Tamara Dmitrieva
Enchanted red-haired schoolboy
Svetlana Kharlap
Indignant woman
Zinaida Naryshkina
Marya Ivanovna
Sergey Tseyts
Vasiliy Porfiryevich
Galina Ivanova
Enchanted schoolboy with a beard
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Mikhail Mikhaylovich
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Old man on the bench
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Old man on the bench
Director Kirill Malyantovich
Writer Yunna Morits, Evgeniy Shvarts
Composer Sergey Nikitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni, Казка про загублений час, Сказка о потерянном времени

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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