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Malenkie nedorazumeniya
Malenkie nedorazumeniya
, 1970
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Margarita Korabelnikova
Maria Vinogradova
Zinaida Naryshkina
Tamara Dmitrieva
Olga Gromova
Director
Valentin Karavayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
33 minutes
Production year
1970
Film rating
0.0
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0
vote
Stills
Showtimes
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