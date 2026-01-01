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Poster of Malenkie nedorazumeniya
Kinoafisha Films Malenkie nedorazumeniya

Malenkie nedorazumeniya

, 1970
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Malenkie nedorazumeniya

Cast

Margarita Korabelnikova
Maria Vinogradova
Zinaida Naryshkina
Tamara Dmitrieva
Olga Gromova
Director Valentin Karavayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 33 minutes
Production year 1970

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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