Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Martynov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Martynov
Aleksandr Martynov
Date of Birth
25 July 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Popular Films
9.4
Univer. 13 let spustya
(2024)
6.2
Pravo na vystrel
(1981)
6.2
God's Scourge
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2013
1993
1990
1988
1987
1981
1980
1979
1974
All
12
Films
7
TV Shows
5
Actor
12
Nyanya Oksana
Comedy
2025, Russia
9.4
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy
2024, Russia
Major policii
Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
5
Party's Gold
Party's Gold
Drama
1993, Ukraine
5.4
Dryan
Dryan
Drama
1990, USSR
6.2
God's Scourge
God's Scourge
Drama
1988, USSR
5.5
An Incident from Journalism
An Incident from Journalism
Drama
1987, USSR
6.3
Pravo na vystrel
Pravo na vystrel
Action
1981, USSR
5.9
The Fairfax Millions
Milliony Ferfaksa
Detective, Crime
1980, USSR
5.2
Pushy person
Pushy person
Drama
1979, USSR
Sovest
Detective, War, History
1974, USSR
Univer. 15 let spustya
Comedy
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree