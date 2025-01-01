Menu
Aleksandr Martynov
Aleksandr Martynov

Date of Birth
25 July 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer

Univer. 13 let spustya 9.4
Univer. 13 let spustya (2024)
Pravo na vystrel 6.2
Pravo na vystrel (1981)
God's Scourge 6.2
God's Scourge (1988)

Nyanya Oksana
Nyanya Oksana
Comedy 2025, Russia
Univer. 13 let spustya 9.4
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Major policii
Major policii
Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Party's Gold 5
Party's Gold
Drama 1993, Ukraine
Dryan 5.4
Dryan
Drama 1990, USSR
God's Scourge 6.2
God's Scourge
Drama 1988, USSR
An Incident from Journalism 5.5
An Incident from Journalism
Drama 1987, USSR
Pravo na vystrel 6.3
Pravo na vystrel
Action 1981, USSR
The Fairfax Millions 5.9
The Fairfax Millions (Milliony Ferfaksa)
Detective, Crime 1980, USSR
Pushy person 5.2
Pushy person
Drama 1979, USSR
Sovest
Sovest
Detective, War, History 1974, USSR
Univer. 15 let spustya
Comedy , Russia
