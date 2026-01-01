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Poster of Daily Train
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Daily Train
7.4

Daily Train

, 1976
Daily Train
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Daily Train
7.4

Cast

Margarita Terekhova
Margarita Terekhova
Vera Kartseva
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Igor
Rimma Bykova
Yelizaveta Mikhaylovna - maty Very
Tatyana Lavrova
Tatyana Lavrova
Lida Goryunova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Polya
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Tamara
Alla Pokrovskaya
Inga - zhena Goshi
Viktor Bortsov
Gosha
Galina Inyutina
Zinaida Alekseyeva
Tatyana Bestayeva
sosluzhivitsa Very
Director Inessa Seleznyova
Writer Boris Zolotaryov
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 6 June 1976
Release date
6 June 1976 Russia 16+
6 June 1976 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Dnevnoy poezd, Daylight Train, Denný vlak, Nappali vonat, Денний поїзд, Дневной поезд, Dnevnoy Poyezd

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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