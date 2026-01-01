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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Daily Train
7.4
Daily Train
, 1976
Daily Train
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Similar
7.4
Cast
Margarita Terekhova
Vera Kartseva
Valentin Gaft
Igor
Rimma Bykova
Yelizaveta Mikhaylovna - maty Very
Tatyana Lavrova
Lida Goryunova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Polya
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Tamara
Alla Pokrovskaya
Inga - zhena Goshi
Viktor Bortsov
Gosha
Galina Inyutina
Zinaida Alekseyeva
Tatyana Bestayeva
sosluzhivitsa Very
Director
Inessa Seleznyova
Writer
Boris Zolotaryov
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
6 June 1976
Release date
6 June 1976
Russia
16+
6 June 1976
USSR
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Dnevnoy poezd, Daylight Train, Denný vlak, Nappali vonat, Денний поїзд, Дневной поезд, Dnevnoy Poyezd
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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