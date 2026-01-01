Menu
Poster of Lev Gurych Sinichkin
1 poster
Lev Gurych Sinichkin

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 30 December 1974
Release date
30 December 1974 Russia 6+
30 December 1974 USSR
Also known as
Lev Gurych Sinichkin, Levas Guryčius Siničkinas, Лев Гурыч Синичкин
Director
Aleksandr Belinsky
Cast
Galina Fedotova
Mikhail Kozakov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Andrei Mironov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Lev Gurych Sinichkin
The marriage of Balzaminov 7.0
The marriage of Balzaminov (1989)
Maritsa 5.8
Maritsa (1985)
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy 3.8
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy (1993)
Three Men in a Boat 7.0
Three Men in a Boat (1979)
Heavenly Swallows 6.9
Heavenly Swallows (1976)
Our Guy 6.4
Our Guy (1974)
Byla ne byla 3.7
Byla ne byla (2007)
A Dog walked along the Piano 7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano (1978)
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines 7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines (1987)
Funny People 6.7
Funny People (1977)
An Ordinary Miracle 8.0
An Ordinary Miracle (1978)
Two Days of Miracles 6.4
Two Days of Miracles (1970)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
