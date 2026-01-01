Menu
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
18+
Comedy
Musical
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1974
World premiere
30 December 1974
Release date
30 December 1974
Russia
6+
30 December 1974
USSR
Also known as
Lev Gurych Sinichkin, Levas Guryčius Siničkinas, Лев Гурыч Синичкин
Director
Aleksandr Belinsky
Cast
Galina Fedotova
Mikhail Kozakov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Andrei Mironov
Film rating
7.0
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
