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7.0
Kinoafisha
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Three Men in a Boat
7.0
Three Men in a Boat
, 1979
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
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7.0
Three Men in a Boat
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Cast
Andrei Mironov
Jerome K. Jerome
Aleksandr Shirvindt
Harris
Larisa Golubkina
Ann
Irina Mazurkevich
Patricia
Alina Pokrovskaya
Emily
Zinoviy Gerdt
Grave keeper
Mikhail Derzhavin
George
Georgiy Shtil
Moustached captain
Tatyana Pelttser
Mrs. Poppits
Aleksandr Andreyev
Dzhentlmen u shlyuza (2-seriya)
Director
Naum Birman
Writer
Jerome K. Jerome
Composer
Aleksandr Kolker
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
6 June 1979
Release date
6 June 1979
Russia
0+
11 November 1979
USA
Also known as
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki, Трое в лодке, не считая собаки, Kolmekesi paadis, koerast rääkimata, Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog), Trise valtyje, neskaitant šuns, Qayıqda Üç Kişi, Troye v Lodke, Ne Schitaya Sobaki
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 14 May 2025
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