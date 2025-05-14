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Poster of Three Men in a Boat
7.0
Three Men in a Boat - Clip
Kinoafisha Films Three Men in a Boat
7.0

Three Men in a Boat

, 1979
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Three Men in a Boat
7.0
Three Men in a Boat - Clip
Three Men in a Boat  Clip

Cast

Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Jerome K. Jerome
Aleksandr Shirvindt
Aleksandr Shirvindt
Harris
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Ann
Irina Mazurkevich
Irina Mazurkevich
Patricia
Alina Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Emily
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Grave keeper
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhail Derzhavin
George
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Moustached captain
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Mrs. Poppits
Aleksandr Andreyev
Dzhentlmen u shlyuza (2-seriya)
Director Naum Birman
Writer Jerome K. Jerome
Composer Aleksandr Kolker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 6 June 1979
Release date
6 June 1979 Russia 0+
11 November 1979 USA
Also known as
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki, Трое в лодке, не считая собаки, Kolmekesi paadis, koerast rääkimata, Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog), Trise valtyje, neskaitant šuns, Qayıqda Üç Kişi, Troye v Lodke, Ne Schitaya Sobaki

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 14 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Three Men in a Boat - Clip
Three Men in a Boat Clip
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