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Poster of A Dog walked along the Piano
7.1
Kinoafisha Films A Dog walked along the Piano
7.1

A Dog walked along the Piano

, 1978
Shla sobaka po royalyu
USSR / Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure / 18+
Poster of A Dog walked along the Piano
7.1

Cast

Yelena Kishchik
Tanya Kanareykina
Aleksandr Fomin
Mikhail Sinitsyn
Valeri Kislenko
lyotchik Komarov
Dariya Malchevskaya
Veronika Kanareykina - sestra Tani
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Nikolay Kanareykin - papa Tani
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Pavel Gromov
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Frosya Gromova
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Yefimov - militsioner
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Yelizaveta Kanareykina - mama Tani
Kira Smirnova
baba Malanya
Director Vladimir Grammatikov
Writer Viktoriya Tokareva
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 Russia 12+
6 March 1981 Czechoslovakia
19 April 1978 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Shla sobaka po royalyu, A Dog Was Walking on the Piano, Die Reise nach Varna, Ein Hund lief übers Klavier, Koer kord kõndis klaveril, Szedł pies po fortepianie, Un chien marchait sur le piano, Шла собака по роялю, Шла собака по рoялю

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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