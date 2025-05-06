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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
A Dog walked along the Piano
7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano
, 1978
Shla sobaka po royalyu
USSR / Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure / 18+
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Similar
7.1
Cast
Yelena Kishchik
Tanya Kanareykina
Aleksandr Fomin
Mikhail Sinitsyn
Valeri Kislenko
lyotchik Komarov
Dariya Malchevskaya
Veronika Kanareykina - sestra Tani
Leonid Kuravlyov
Nikolay Kanareykin - papa Tani
Vladimir Basov
Pavel Gromov
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Frosya Gromova
Georgiy Shtil
Yefimov - militsioner
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Yelizaveta Kanareykina - mama Tani
Kira Smirnova
baba Malanya
Director
Vladimir Grammatikov
Writer
Viktoriya Tokareva
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978
Russia
12+
6 March 1981
Czechoslovakia
19 April 1978
USA
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Shla sobaka po royalyu, A Dog Was Walking on the Piano, Die Reise nach Varna, Ein Hund lief übers Klavier, Koer kord kõndis klaveril, Szedł pies po fortepianie, Un chien marchait sur le piano, Шла собака по роялю, Шла собака по рoялю
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
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