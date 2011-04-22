Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov Mikhail Kozakov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kozakov

Mikhail Kozakov

Mikhail Kozakov

Date of Birth
14 October 1934
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 April 2011
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Place of death
Ramat Gan, Israel
Place of burial
Vvedenskoye Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Pokrovskie vorota 8.1
Pokrovskie vorota (1982)
Nine Days in One Year 7.9
Nine Days in One Year (1961)
Безымянная звезда 7.8
Безымянная звезда (1978)

Filmography

Kanikuly prezidenta 5.7
Kanikuly prezidenta Kanikuly prezidenta
Comedy 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Skazka. Est 3.9
Skazka. Est Skazka. Est
Family 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Poslednyaya vstrecha 6.2
Poslednyaya vstrecha
Action, Detective 2011, Russia
Boris Godoenov 6.4
Boris Godoenov Boris Godunov
Drama 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
Stroybatya 5.8
Stroybatya
Comedy, War 2010, Russia
Zoya 5.1
Zoya
Drama, Mystery, History 2010, Russia
Orange Juice 7.4
Orange Juice Apelsinovyy sok
Comedy, Romantic 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Love-Carrot 3 5.7
Love-Carrot 3 Lyubov-Morkov 3
Comedy 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more