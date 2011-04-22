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Filmography
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Date of Birth
14 October 1934
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 April 2011
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Place of death
Ramat Gan, Israel
Place of burial
Vvedenskoye Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Pokrovskie vorota
(1982)
7.9
Nine Days in One Year
(1961)
Tickets
7.8
Безымянная звезда
(1978)
Filmography
5.7
Kanikuly prezidenta
Kanikuly prezidenta
Comedy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
3.9
Skazka. Est
Skazka. Est
Family
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Poslednyaya vstrecha
Action, Detective
2011, Russia
6.4
Boris Godoenov
Boris Godunov
Drama
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Stroybatya
Comedy, War
2010, Russia
5.1
Zoya
Drama, Mystery, History
2010, Russia
7.4
Orange Juice
Apelsinovyy sok
Comedy, Romantic
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Love-Carrot 3
Lyubov-Morkov 3
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
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