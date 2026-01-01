Menu
Kinoafisha Films Our Guy

Our Guy

Our Guy 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 28 October 1974
Release date
28 October 1974 Russia
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Svoy paren, Our Guy, Свой парень
Director
Pavel Lyubimov
Pavel Lyubimov
Cast
Irina Grishina
Andrey Davydov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Yelena Drapeko
Yelena Drapeko
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
