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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Ostrov
7.6
Ostrov
, 1973
Ostrov
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Similar
7.6
Cast
Elena Chepoy
Director
Fyodor Khitruk
Writer
Fyodor Khitruk
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
23 April 1973
Release date
23 April 1973
Russia
0+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Ostrov, Остров, Island, L'île, L'isola, Saari, Sziget, The Island, Wyspa, Острів
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Cartoon rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
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