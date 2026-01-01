Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ostrov
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ostrov
7.6

Ostrov

, 1973
Ostrov
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Ostrov
7.6

Cast

Elena Chepoy
Director Fyodor Khitruk
Writer Fyodor Khitruk
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 23 April 1973
Release date
23 April 1973 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Ostrov, Остров, Island, L'île, L'isola, Saari, Sziget, The Island, Wyspa, Острів

Cartoon rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Ostrov

Daryu tebe zvezdu
Daryu tebe zvezdu Animation
1974, USSR
7.0
Chelovek v ramke
Chelovek v ramke Animation
1966, USSR
7.0
The Story of a One Crime
The Story of a One Crime Short, Animation
1962, USSR
7.0
Lev i byk
Lev i byk Comedy, Animation
1983, USSR
6.0
Film Film Film
Film Film Film Comedy, Animation, Short
1968, USSR
8.0
Medvezhut
Medvezhut Animation, Short
1988, USSR
7.0
My S Sherlokom Holmsom
My S Sherlokom Holmsom Animation
1985, USSR
7.0
Konflikt
Konflikt Animation
1983, USSR
7.0
Skazka skazok
Skazka skazok Animation, Short
1979, USSR
8.0
Kontakt
Kontakt Animation, Short
1978, USSR
7.0
Poligon
Poligon Animation, Sci-Fi, Short
1977, USSR
7.0
Yozhik v tumane
Yozhik v tumane Children's
1975, USSR
8.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more