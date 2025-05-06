8.4Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti
Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti, 1971
USSR / Family, Animation, Short / 18+
Cast
Anatoly Shchukin
The Rabbit
Vladimir Osenev
Narrator
Director Fyodor Khitruk
Writer Boris Zakhoder, Fyodor Khitruk
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 January 1971
Release date
|1 January 1971
|Russia
|1 January 1971
|USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on novella “Winnie-the-Pooh” (A.A. Milne, 1926)
Also known as
Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti, Karupoeg Puhh läheb külla, Kubuś Puchatek idzie w gości, Mikė Pūkuotukas eina į svečius, Nalle Puh käy vieraisilla, Winnie the Pooh Goes Visiting, Winnie the Pooh Pays a Visit, Winnie-the-Pooh Goes Visiting, Winnie-the-Pooh Pays a Visit, Винни Пух идет в гости, Винни-Пух идёт в гости, Вінні-Пух йде в гості
Updated 6 May 2025
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