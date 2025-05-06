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Poster of Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti
8.4

Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti

, 1971
Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti
USSR / Family, Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti
8.4

Cast

Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Vinni-Pukh
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Pyatachok
Anatoly Shchukin
The Rabbit
Vladimir Osenev
Narrator
Director Fyodor Khitruk
Writer Boris Zakhoder, Fyodor Khitruk
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 January 1971
Release date
1 January 1971 Russia
1 January 1971 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on novella “Winnie-the-Pooh” (A.A. Milne, 1926)
Also known as
Vinni-Pukh idyot v gosti, Karupoeg Puhh läheb külla, Kubuś Puchatek idzie w gości, Mikė Pūkuotukas eina į svečius, Nalle Puh käy vieraisilla, Winnie the Pooh Goes Visiting, Winnie the Pooh Pays a Visit, Winnie-the-Pooh Goes Visiting, Winnie-the-Pooh Pays a Visit, Винни Пух идет в гости, Винни-Пух идёт в гости, Вінні-Пух йде в гості

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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