Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pro Shchenka
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Pro Shchenka
7.2

Pro Shchenka

, 1979
Pro Shchenka
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Pro Shchenka
7.2

Cast

Lev Durov
Lev Durov
The Beaver
Nina Shmelkova
The Chicken
Yuriy Volyntsev
The Boar
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
The Puppy
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
The Wolf
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
The Raven
Director Boris Ablynin
Writer Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Ivar Arseev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 8 February 1979
Release date
8 February 1979 Russia 6+
Also known as
Pro Shchenka, About Puppy, Про щенка, Lugu kutsikast, Pro Schenka

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Pro Shchenka

Pro Mamontyonka
Pro Mamontyonka Animation, Short
1983, USSR
6.9
Pro Ersha Ershovicha
Pro Ersha Ershovicha Animation
1979, USSR
5.5
Zayka-zaznayka
Zayka-zaznayka Short, Animation
1976, USSR
7.2
Bud zdorov!
Bud zdorov! Animation
1982, USSR
0.0
Loskutok
Loskutok Animation
1976, USSR
0.0
Dogoni veter
Dogoni veter Animation
1978, USSR
0.0
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film tretiy
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film tretiy Animation
1987, USSR
7.4
Ognevushka-poskakushka
Ognevushka-poskakushka Animation
1979, USSR
6.7
Bibigon
Bibigon Short, Animation
1981, USSR
6.0
Put v vechnost
Put v vechnost Animation
1983, USSR
5.6
Pervyy avtograf
Pervyy avtograf Animation
1980, USSR
5.1
Zhila-byla kurochka
Zhila-byla kurochka Animation, Short
1977, USSR
5.2
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more