7.2Pro Shchenka
Pro Shchenka, 1979
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Nina Shmelkova
The Chicken
Yuriy Volyntsev
The Boar
Director Boris Ablynin
Writer Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Ivar Arseev
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 8 February 1979
Release date
|8 February 1979
|Russia
|6+
Also known as
Pro Shchenka, About Puppy, Про щенка, Lugu kutsikast, Pro Schenka
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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