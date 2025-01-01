Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Gold and Precious Stones

Films About Gold and Precious Stones

Oh, those shiny little things that cost a fortune! Who didn’t dream of finding treasure as a child, didn’t play treasure hunts, didn’t read books or watch films about it? Who didn’t plan how to spend a sudden windfall?

Top Five Films About Gold and Precious Gems

Sadly, people grow up – but the thirst for easy wealth remains. The opportunities to "help fate along" increase. And the temptation to commit a crime becomes more real…

“The Last Diamond”, 2014 (France)

 

 

Simon Carrer, nicknamed Farrell, is a safecracker who has just been released from prison. Tired of petty thefts, two of his mates talk him into a joint venture: stealing a massive diamond called “The Florentine”, worth €40 million. His task is to make a mould of the key to the display case holding the gem. To get close to the key, he charms Julie, the auction host. What starts as a casual flirtation turns into something deeper – but emotions don't get in the way of the heist, which goes exactly as planned…

 

Yvan Attal, who plays Simon, is also a voice actor. He has dubbed four Tom Cruise films and “Penelope” (2006) with James McAvoy for French audiences.

 

“National Treasure: Book of Secrets”, 2007 (USA)

 

In 1865, two men walk into a bar and ask Thomas Gates, a well-known puzzle solver, to decipher a code and read its hidden message. As he begins to crack it, one of them – John Wilkes Booth – assassinates President Lincoln. In the present day, Tom’s great-great-grandson Benjamin finds himself facing another cryptic clue – this time, he’s determined to clear his ancestor’s name…

 

The night before filming at the University of Maryland, half an inch of snow fell. The crew used fire hoses to wash down McKeldin Mall and nearby locations – the film wasn’t set in winter!

 

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, 1966 (Italy)

 

 

 

New Mexico, 1862. Bandit Sentenza uncovers information about a man named Jackson, who has changed his name to Carson and joined the Confederate army – and stolen $200,000 in gold from the Third Cavalry’s treasury. Meanwhile, bounty hunters capture another outlaw, Tuco – but he’s rescued by the Gunslinger. Their uneasy partnership leads them straight to the man Sentenza is hunting…

 

Eli Wallach narrowly survived several incidents during filming: he was nearly killed by a train step while his character’s handcuffs were being cut, dragged by a spooked horse while tied up, and once drank acid, mistaking it for lemon soda.

 

“Kung Fu Yoga”, 2017 (China)

 

 

 

Two archaeology professors – Jack and Ashmita – head to Tibet to uncover ancient artefacts from the lost civilisation of Magadha. Hidden beneath an icy lake, the treasure isn’t just of interest to them: Randall’s gang of mercenaries steals the hoard and leaves the scientists to die in a frozen cave. They survive, but two weeks later, a priceless diamond artefact appears at an auction in Dubai…

 

Some scenes were filmed at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai. The role of the mercenary leader was initially offered to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who declined – it went to Sonu Sood instead.

 

“The Love Punch”, 2013 (UK)

 

 

 

Vincent Kruger swindles a company owned by divorced couple Kate and Richard Jones, leaving them bankrupt. Desperate, the pair reunite in an effort to recover their losses. Legally, their options are limited – but they discover Kruger has given his fiancée a £10 million diamond engagement ring. The duo decide to get revenge by stealing the wedding gift…

 

Most of the film was shot in France, even the scenes set in the UK.

 

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Action, Crime 2025, USA
7.0
Konchitsya leto
Konchitsya leto
Drama 2025, Russia
7.0
Fountain of Youth
Fountain of Youth
Detective 2025, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Zoloto Umalty
Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
5.0
Johnny & Clyde
Johnny & Clyde
Action 2023, USA
2.0
Dzhohan
Dzhohan
Comedy 2022, Kazakhstan
0.0
Bandit
Bandit
Action, Thriller 2022, Canada
6.0
The Misfits
The Misfits
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2021, USA
4.0
Gold
Gold
Thriller 2021, Australia
5.0
Gotel Edelveys
Gotel Edelveys
Comedy 2019, Ukraine
4.0
Siberia
Siberia
Thriller, Romantic, Crime 2018, USA
3.0
Prospect
Prospect
Sci-Fi 2018, USA / Canada
6.0
Blue Iguana
Blue Iguana
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
5.0
King of Thieves
King of Thieves
Drama, Crime 2018, Great Britain
5.0
Kung Fu Yoga
Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
5.0
The Hatton Garden Job
The Hatton Garden Job
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, Great Britain
5.0
Dirty Lies
Dirty Lies
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
4.0
Blood, Sand and Gold
Blood, Sand and Gold
Action 2017, USA
3.0
Золотая парочка
Золотая парочка
Detective, Romantic 2017, Russia
0.0
Le Dernier Diamant
Le Dernier Diamant
Crime, Drama 2014, Luxembourg / France
6.0
Gold
Gold
Western, Drama, Adventure 2013, Germany / Canada
5.0
The Love Punch
The Love Punch
Comedy 2013, France
6.0
Kromov
Kromov
History, Drama 2009, Russia
5.0
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu
Romantic 2008, Ukraine
5.0
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action 2007, USA
6.0
Vijdon
Vijdon
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2007, Uzbekistan
0.0
Sedmoy lepestok
Sedmoy lepestok
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Ukraine
5.0
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther
Drama, Adventure, Comedy 2006, USA
6.0
Yolka
Yolka
Family 2006, Russia
5.0
Luck
Luck
Adventure 2005, Russia
5.0
From high-stakes heists to legendary adventures, tales of glittering gold and priceless gems have long captivated the imagination. These stories follow daring criminals, brilliant archaeologists, and accidental heroes as they chase fortune across continents and centuries. Whether it's romance blooming during a robbery or a quest to restore family honour, the allure of treasure never fades.

