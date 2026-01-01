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Michael Teigen Michael Teigen
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Teigen

Michael Teigen

Michael Teigen

Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Rembrandt's J'Accuse 6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse (2008)
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
5.9
The Christmas Cup (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.9
The Christmas Cup The Christmas Cup
Romantic 2025, USA
Super Buddies 4.3
Super Buddies Super Buddies
Family 2013, USA
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds 3.2
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2011, Canada
Stoic 5.1
Stoic Stoic
Crime, Drama 2009, Canada / Germany
Rembrandt's J'Accuse 6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse Rembrandt's J'accuse
Documentary, Mystery 2008, Netherlands / Germany / Finland
Watch trailer
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
Good Luck Chuck Good Luck Chuck
Romantic, Comedy 2007, USA
BloodRayne 2: Deliverance 3.7
BloodRayne 2: Deliverance BloodRayne II: Deliverance
Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
Nightwatching 5.7
Nightwatching Nightwatching
Drama, Biography, Mystery, History 2007, Canada / France / Germany / Poland / Netherlands / Great Britain
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