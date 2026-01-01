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About
Filmography
Michael Teigen
Michael Teigen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Teigen
Michael Teigen
Michael Teigen
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
(2008)
6.4
Good Luck Chuck
(2007)
5.9
The Christmas Cup
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2013
2011
2009
2008
2007
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.9
The Christmas Cup
The Christmas Cup
Romantic
2025, USA
4.3
Super Buddies
Super Buddies
Family
2013, USA
3.2
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2011, Canada
5.1
Stoic
Stoic
Crime, Drama
2009, Canada / Germany
6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
Rembrandt's J'accuse
Documentary, Mystery
2008, Netherlands / Germany / Finland
Watch trailer
6.4
Good Luck Chuck
Good Luck Chuck
Romantic, Comedy
2007, USA
3.7
BloodRayne 2: Deliverance
BloodRayne II: Deliverance
Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
5.7
Nightwatching
Nightwatching
Drama, Biography, Mystery, History
2007, Canada / France / Germany / Poland / Netherlands / Great Britain
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