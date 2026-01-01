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Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe Natassia Malthe
Kinoafisha Persons Natassia Malthe

Natassia Malthe

Natassia Malthe

Date of Birth
19 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
First Wave 7.5
First Wave (1998)
Alpha 7.1
Alpha (2018)

Filmography

The Pact 5.1
The Pact
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Last Man Down 3.5
Last Man Down Last Man Down
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, Sweden / Great Britain
Alpha 7.1
Alpha Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Battle Drone 5
Battle Drone Battle Drone
Action 2017, USA
The Good, the Bad and the Dead 4.1
The Good, the Bad and the Dead 4Got10
Action, Crime, Thriller 2015, USA
Vikingdom 3.9
Vikingdom Vikingdom
Adventure 2013, Malaysia / USA
Watch trailer
3.6
Avarice Avarice
Sci-Fi 2012, Canada
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds 3.2
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2011, Canada
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