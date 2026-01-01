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Filmography
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Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe
Date of Birth
19 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
7.5
First Wave
(1998)
7.1
Alpha
(2018)
Filmography
5.1
The Pact
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
3.5
Last Man Down
Last Man Down
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, Sweden / Great Britain
7.1
Alpha
Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5
Battle Drone
Battle Drone
Action
2017, USA
4.1
The Good, the Bad and the Dead
4Got10
Action, Crime, Thriller
2015, USA
3.9
Vikingdom
Vikingdom
Adventure
2013, Malaysia / USA
Watch trailer
3.6
Avarice
Avarice
Sci-Fi
2012, Canada
3.2
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2011, Canada
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