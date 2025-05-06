5.0Elena prekrasnaya
Elena prekrasnaya, 2016
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Cast
Valentin Kuznetsov
Kostya
Alicia Rays
Olya
Pavel Malkov
Doctor
Director Pavel Malkov
Writer Aleksey V. Alekseev
Composer Maksim Koshevarov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe, Kinostudiya Zarya
Also known as
Elena prekrasnaya, Yelena the Fair, Elena la hermosa, Елена Прекрасная
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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