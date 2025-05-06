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Poster of Elena prekrasnaya
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Elena prekrasnaya
5.0

Elena prekrasnaya

, 2016
Elena prekrasnaya
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Elena prekrasnaya
5.0

Cast

Valentin Kuznetsov
Kostya
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Alina
Aleksey Fedkin
Oleg
Olga Kozhevnikova
Olga Kozhevnikova
Rita
Elena Radevich
Elena Radevich
Elena
Vladislav Reznik
Vladislav Reznik
Andrey
Kira Kaufman
Kira Kaufman
Yuliya
Alicia Rays
Olya
Yuriy Utkin
Yuriy Utkin
Eduard
Pavel Malkov
Doctor
Director Pavel Malkov
Writer Aleksey V. Alekseev
Composer Maksim Koshevarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe, Kinostudiya Zarya
Also known as
Elena prekrasnaya, Yelena the Fair, Elena la hermosa, Елена Прекрасная

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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